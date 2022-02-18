Breaking: Canadian Authorities Announce Media Could Be Arrested During Trucker Roundup, Issue Warning to Reporters

In one of the more shocking developments in the Canadian government’s crackdown on the Freedom Convoy, a group of anti-coronavirus mandate protesters, Ottawa police announced Friday that members of the media could be subject to arrest.

In other words, Canadian authorities apparently do not want the world to see what they are doing to clear the protesters from the capital city.

Ottawa police tweeted, “All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today.”

This announcement came two days after interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell warned the public that his officers are prepared to use methods to clear the protesters that “are not what we are used to seeing in Ottawa.”

The whole point of the media is to hold the government accountable by shining a light on officials’ actions. That’s why our nation’s Founders put freedom of the press in the First Amendment.

The Canadians did the same, placing it in the country’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The document states, “Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.”

In response to the Ottawa police announcement, Canadian commentator Andrew Lawton tweeted, “[Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau said Charter rights are not under threat. … Ottawa police are threatening to arrest reporters who don’t ‘keep a distance.’

Freedom of the press is a Charter right.”

Lauren Chen — a popular online personality and commentator who also hails from Canada — tweeted, “Threatening to arrest reporters who cover your crackdown on political dissidents. Amazing.”

On Thursday, Ottawa police arrested convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

Lich was seen being taken away. She expected the arrest, noting that her bank account had been frozen by the government using its emergency powers, declared by Trudeau.

Knowing her arrest was imminent, Lich said in a video posted on social media on Thursday, “I want you to know that I’m not afraid.”

What is happening in Canada should be a warning to all Americans and lovers of liberty the world over.

A fundamental right of the people is to assemble and peacefully protest the actions of their government.

It is also a fundamental right of the people to know what those in authority are doing.

Threatening members of the media with arrest is a violation of that right, which should not be tolerated.

