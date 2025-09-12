Share
Breaking: Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Identified

 By Jack Davis  September 12, 2025 at 7:09am
New media reports have identified the suspect detained in the murder of Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson has been accused of the crime, NBC News reported, citing “five senior law enforcement officials.”

Robison is 22 and a Utah resident. An Associated Press report also identified Robinson as the suspect.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason on Thursday said the suspect “blended in well with the college institution.”

Two previous people of interest in connection with Kirk’s murder have been released.

Videos and images, reportedly of Robinson, began flooding the internet following the news.

A report in The New York Times said that the person arrested is in his 20s. The individual detained was taken into custody in St. George, Utah, which is about 250 miles form Orem, Utah, where Kirk was shot to death at Utah Valley University.

In a video posted to X, President Donald Trump said  “Somebody who was very close to him turned him in.”

The suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk confessed to his father that he was the shooter. His father told authorities and secured his son until they could arrive to pick him up— Sources tell @evanperez @HBRabinowitz @HolmesLybrand

— Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) September 12, 2025

He said a minister who recognized the suspect “went to his father, went to the U.S. Marshal, who was fantastic, by the way,” Trump said.

“And they brought him to a U.S. marshal, who was fantastic, and the father convinced the son that this is it,” Trump said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
