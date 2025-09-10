Breaking: Charlie Kirk Dead at Age 31 After Being Shot at Event
Conservative juggernaut Charlie Kirk died on Wednesday after being shot at a Turning Point USA event in Utah.
According to multiple outlets, Kirk died after being struck in or near the neck at an event at Utah Valley State.
President Donald Trump himself confirmed Kirk’s passing in a Truth Social post.
Deseret News reporter Brigham Tomco reported, “Utah Speaker Mike Schultz confirms Charlie Kirk is dead.”
Utah Speaker Mike Schultz confirms Charlie Kirk is dead. https://t.co/wBn0AGyZ3b
— Brigham Tomco (@BrighamTomco) September 10, 2025
Real America’s Voice also confirmed Kirk had succumbed to his injuries.
.@JustTheNews REPORTS CHARLIE KIRK HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 31 AFTER BEING SHOT IN UTAH.@ericbolling @charliekirk11 @RealDrGina @stevegrubershow pic.twitter.com/gze9g4gKX7
— Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 10, 2025
This story is developing.
