News
Charlie Kirk raises his fist.
Charlie Kirk raises his fist. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Charlie Kirk Dead at Age 31 After Being Shot at Event

 By Johnathan Jones  September 10, 2025 at 1:44pm
Conservative juggernaut Charlie Kirk died on Wednesday after being shot at a Turning Point USA event in Utah.

According to multiple outlets, Kirk died after being struck in or near the neck at an event at Utah Valley State.

President Donald Trump himself confirmed Kirk’s passing in a Truth Social post.

Deseret News reporter Brigham Tomco reported, “Utah Speaker Mike Schultz confirms Charlie Kirk is dead.”

Real America’s Voice also confirmed Kirk had succumbed to his injuries.

This story is developing.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




