Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at a Turning Point event in Mesa, Arizona, on Sept. 4, 2024. (Ross D. Franklin / AP)

Breaking: Charlie Kirk Shot, Suspect in Custody

 By Johnathan Jones  September 10, 2025 at 12:12pm
Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

Videos circulating on X appear to show the 31-year-old shot in or near the neck at an event at Utah Valley University.

The Deseret News reported, Kirk’s condition is unknown, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Fox News confirmed he was struck by at least one bullet.

Immediately after the news broke, calls for prayer for Kirk were shared across X:

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a statement saying the bureau was monitoring the situation:

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

This story is developing.

