Breaking: Charlie Kirk Shot, Suspect in Custody

Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

Videos circulating on X appear to show the 31-year-old shot in or near the neck at an event at Utah Valley University.

The Deseret News reported, Kirk’s condition is unknown, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Fox News confirmed he was struck by at least one bullet.

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event, hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/TPfHmjHKfp — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2025

Immediately after the news broke, calls for prayer for Kirk were shared across X:

I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 10, 2025

Our prayers are with Charlie Kirk. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 10, 2025

This is awful. Charlie man…please everyone pray. — Will Cain (@willcain) September 10, 2025

PRAY FOR CHARLIE KIRK 🙏 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 10, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a statement saying the bureau was monitoring the situation:

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

This story is developing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.