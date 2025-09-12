Share
People pay their respects for Charlie Kirk at a vigil in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 11, 2025.
People pay their respects for Charlie Kirk at a vigil in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 11, 2025. (Melissa Majchrzak - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Charlie Kirk Suspect in Custody, Trump Says

 By Jack Davis  September 12, 2025 at 5:54am
President Donald Trump said Friday that authorities have a person in custody who is suspected of the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

“Everyone did a great job, we worked with the local police, the governor. Everybody did a great job,” Trump said.

“We started off with a clip that made him look like an ant,” Trump said.

“So much work has been done in the last two and a half days. I think we’re in great shape,” Trump said.

In another clip, Trump said, “Somebody who was very close to him turned him in.”

Trump said the many photos sent out by law enforcement were critical to finding the suspect.

The president said the person who recognized the suspect “went to his father, went to the U.S. Marshal, who was fantastic, by the way,” Trump said.

“The person was involved with law enforcement, but was a person of faith, a minister,” Trump said. “And they brought him to a U.S. marshal, who was fantastic, and the father convinced the son that this is it.”

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty,” Trump said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
