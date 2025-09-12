Breaking: Charlie Kirk Suspect in Custody, Trump Says

President Donald Trump said Friday that authorities have a person in custody who is suspected of the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

“Everyone did a great job, we worked with the local police, the governor. Everybody did a great job,” Trump said.

“We started off with a clip that made him look like an ant,” Trump said.

Question: Any updates on the suspect? Trump: I think with high degree of certainty, we have him in custody pic.twitter.com/MtxDomrndw — Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2025

“So much work has been done in the last two and a half days. I think we’re in great shape,” Trump said.

In another clip, Trump said, “Somebody who was very close to him turned him in.”

Trump said the many photos sent out by law enforcement were critical to finding the suspect.

.@POTUS: “Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in.” https://t.co/JB9H7yTs5C pic.twitter.com/TMCwKbfH2m — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2025

The president said the person who recognized the suspect “went to his father, went to the U.S. Marshal, who was fantastic, by the way,” Trump said.

“The person was involved with law enforcement, but was a person of faith, a minister,” Trump said. “And they brought him to a U.S. marshal, who was fantastic, and the father convinced the son that this is it.”

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty,” Trump said.

