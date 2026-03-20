Breaking: Chuck Norris Dies at Age 86

Actor Chuck Norris has died, his family announced Friday. He was 86.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” Norris’s family posted Friday morning on Facebook.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

The post noted that Norris had a special place in his heart for his fans.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends,” the post said.

“We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”

TMZ had reported that Norris was hospitalized earlier this week while he was in Hawaii. The report did not specify the nature of the issue that required hospitalization.

Norris became a major action film star beginning in the 1980s, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and capped his career with the TV drama “Waker, Texas Ranger.”

Norris played Col. James Braddock, in the 1984 film “Missing in Action,” and later noted how he dealt with what the critics had to say.

“Steve McQueen once said, ‘Look, the critics can praise you to the end of the world, but if your movie makes $2, you’re not going to work. So the thing is, as long as people come and see your movies, you’re going to keep working, no matter what the critics say,’” he said. “So when I got crucified by the critics, I’d try to keep that in mind.”

Norris also starred in “Code of Silence,” “Firealker,” and “The Delta Force.”

“Walker, Texas Ranger” ran for nine seasons beginning in 1993.

Norris was inspired by actors such as John Wayne, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers.

“I determined that I would grow up one day to be like them,” he said. “Their behavior in their films was governed by the ‘Code of the West’ — loyalty, friendship and integrity. They were unselfish and did what was right even when the risk was great. Years later I would recall those Western heroes when I developed the kind of character I wanted to play as an actor.”

Speaking of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” he said that “I liked the idea of a modern-day Western story. had the action that I wanted, it had the inner relationships with the people that are necessary for a series, and it had the humor with the characters that I was involved with.”

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