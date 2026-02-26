BREAKING: Clintons to Testify Separately Thursday and Friday in House Epstein Probe

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will each testify before a congressional committee investigating the illicit activities of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to end the week.

The testimony will take place separately and behind closed doors.

Reuters reported that Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify behind closed doors on February 26 — and former President Bill Clinton a day later — to a congressional committee investigating the activities of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/Rhk9F1DTMI — Reuters (@Reuters) February 26, 2026

Bill Clinton is expected to testify a day later.

The appearances are part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into Epstein and his child exploitation network.

According to Fox News, much of the attention is expected to focus on Bill Clinton, who flew with Epstein routinely.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton will be grilled under oath about Jeffrey Epstein’s role in providing initial funding for the Clinton Global Initiative and Foundation. pic.twitter.com/JvIjWiOLdo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2026

The Clintons have denied any real connection to Epstein.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Fox News the Clintons have “a lot to answer for.”

He noted that Ghislaine Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding, and that Bill Clinton was a frequent traveler on Epstein’s private jet.

“How was Jeffrey Epstein able to surround himself with the most powerful people in the world?” Comer said.

“We have a lot of questions,” Comer added, including whether the deceased sex offender was a U.S. or foreign asset.

🚨 Bill and Hillary Clinton have never answered a single question about their well-documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell. That ends today. The House Oversight Committee will press for the answers survivors and the American people deserve. @HARRISFAULKNER pic.twitter.com/DLxgJyWg4m — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) February 26, 2026

Comer later shared a clip of his Fox News interview on X, writing, “Bill and Hillary Clinton have never answered a single question about their well-documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell.”

The Kentucky Republican concluded, “That ends today. The House Oversight Committee will press for the answers survivors and the American people deserve.”

