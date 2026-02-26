Share
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Jan. 20, 2025.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Jan. 20, 2025. (Melina Mara - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Clintons to Testify Separately Thursday and Friday in House Epstein Probe

 By Johnathan Jones  February 26, 2026 at 8:06am
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will each testify before a congressional committee investigating the illicit activities of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to end the week.

The testimony will take place separately and behind closed doors.

Reuters reported that Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday.

Bill Clinton is expected to testify a day later.

The appearances are part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into Epstein and his child exploitation network.

According to Fox News, much of the attention is expected to focus on Bill Clinton, who flew with Epstein routinely.

The Clintons have denied any real connection to Epstein.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Fox News the Clintons have “a lot to answer for.”

He noted that Ghislaine Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding, and that Bill Clinton was a frequent traveler on Epstein’s private jet.

“How was Jeffrey Epstein able to surround himself with the most powerful people in the world?” Comer said.

“We have a lot of questions,” Comer added, including whether the deceased sex offender was a U.S. or foreign asset.

Comer later shared a clip of his Fox News interview on X, writing, “Bill and Hillary Clinton have never answered a single question about their well-documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell.”

The Kentucky Republican concluded, “That ends today. The House Oversight Committee will press for the answers survivors and the American people deserve.”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




