Breaking: CNN Headquarters Evacuated over Suspicious Package

By Jack Davis
at 9:08am
The Time Warner Center, which houses the New York City headquarters of CNN, was evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package arrived at the Manhattan building.

As of Wednesday morning, police urged traffic to avoid the Columbus Circle area. Although the package was addressed to CNN, the building was evacuated shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern time, NBC reported.

Reporting on its own incident, CNN said the device was real.

“The device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, according to an NYPD source. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive,” CNN tweeted.

The building was evacuated while CNN was on the air.

“Breaking: CNN NY office evacuated. Police bomb squad is here. We’re told of explosive device received,” Jim Sciutto, a CNN correspondent, tweeted shortly after 10 a.m.

The device sent to CNN came after suspicious devices were sent to former President Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C., home and the Chappaqua, New York, home of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton.

On Monday, a suspicious device was found at the home of liberal billionaire George Soros, according to The New York Times. Soros doesn’t live far from the Clintons.

Meanwhile Wednesday, some media accounts reported an explosive package was intercepted that was addressed to the White House. However, later reports said those accounts were not accurate.

NBC reported that the device sent to CNN was “nearly identical” to the devices sent to Soros, Obama and the Clintons.

Jeff Zucker, president of CNN, said in an email to employees that CNN is “checking all bureaus around the world out of a complete abundance of caution,” CNBC reported.

Vice President Mike Pence condemned the attempted attacks.

“We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others,” Pence wrote. “These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

WABC reported that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were joining police in the investigation of the package at CNN.

WABC also reported that the NYPD Intelligence, Counterterrorism and Bomb Squad teams are beefing up patrols at locations linked to those who were sent suspicious devices, as well as at other media locations in New York City.

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

