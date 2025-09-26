Breaking: Comey Responds to Indictment, Dramatically Declares He Will Not Live on His Knees

Former FBI Director James Comey issued a response after being indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, issuing a video reply.

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump,” he said. “But we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either.

“Somebody that I love dearly recently said that ‘fear is the tool of a tyrant,’ and she’s right,” Comey continued. “But I’m not afraid, and I hope you’re not either. I hope instead you are engaged, you are paying attention, and you will vote like your beloved country depends upon it — which it does.”

He ended by professing his innocence and demanding a trial.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I’m innocent. So let’s have a trial.”

Comey’s arraignment is set for Oct. 9.

The former FBI director was charged with making false statements and obstruction in congressional testimony, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Comey (@comey)

“The charges as alleged in this case represent a breach of the public trust at an extraordinary level,” U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan said. “The balance of power is a bedrock principal of our democracy, and it relies upon accountability and a forthright presentation of facts from executive leadership to congressional oversight.”

Is James Comey guilty of lying to Congress? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1216 Votes) No: 2% (25 Votes)

She added, “Any intent to avoid, evade, prevent, or obstruct compliance is a violation of professional responsibility and, most importantly, the law.”

Charges were filed just before the statute of limitations was set to run out. If convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison.

The investigation into Comey focused on whether he lied while giving testimony to Congress on Sept. 30, 2020, about his handling of the original Trump-Russia inquiry while at the FBI. The probe was codenamed “Crossfire Hurricane.”

The indictment comes just days after President Donald Trump called out Attorney General Pam Bondi for her lack of action when it came to prosecuting corrupt Democrats.

Trump singled out Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, and Comey.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.20.25 06:44 PM EST pic.twitter.com/icuiAZSs4Q — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 21, 2025

“JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.