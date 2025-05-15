Share
Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, speaks to reporters following a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: Congressman Calling for Arrest of James Comey After Jaw-Dropping Attack on Trump

 By Bryan Chai  May 15, 2025 at 4:54pm
Irresponsible actions — even ones on social media — should have severe consequences.

Or, at least, that’s what GOP Rep. Tim Burchett from Tennessee believes, if a strong and short X message is anything to go by.

The message? Arrest former FBI Director James Comey.

That serious call against a prominent political figure stems from Comey’s seemingly flippant Instagram use.

On Thursday, Comey took to social media and, in a now-deleted post, put up an image of some seashells and stones spelling out “8647.”

Many have interpreted this as a not-so-veiled threat on President Donald Trump’s life — including Burchett.

To “86” something can be used in a restaurant sense, as in “86”-ing something off the menu.

But many interpret “86”-ing something as removing it — often permanently or with some semblance of finality.

And making any sort of a threat on the sitting president’s life, open for interpretation or not, is a bridge too far for Burchett and other like-minded lawmakers.

While Sen. Josh Hawley didn’t outright call for action quite like Burchett, he did express exasperation at even implied rhetoric against Trump’s life.

Perhaps most concerning for Comey, this little stunt appears to have caught the attention of FBI Director Kash Patel, who noted that the Secret Service would primarily handle this matter.

“We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump,” Patel posted.

“We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director [Sean M.] Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.”

Conversation