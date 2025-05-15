Breaking: Congressman Calling for Arrest of James Comey After Jaw-Dropping Attack on Trump

Irresponsible actions — even ones on social media — should have severe consequences.

Or, at least, that’s what GOP Rep. Tim Burchett from Tennessee believes, if a strong and short X message is anything to go by.

Arrest Comey. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) May 15, 2025

The message? Arrest former FBI Director James Comey.

That serious call against a prominent political figure stems from Comey’s seemingly flippant Instagram use.

On Thursday, Comey took to social media and, in a now-deleted post, put up an image of some seashells and stones spelling out “8647.”

Many have interpreted this as a not-so-veiled threat on President Donald Trump’s life — including Burchett.

To “86” something can be used in a restaurant sense, as in “86”-ing something off the menu.

Do you agree that Comey should be arrested immediately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (317 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

But many interpret “86”-ing something as removing it — often permanently or with some semblance of finality.

And making any sort of a threat on the sitting president’s life, open for interpretation or not, is a bridge too far for Burchett and other like-minded lawmakers.

While Sen. Josh Hawley didn’t outright call for action quite like Burchett, he did express exasperation at even implied rhetoric against Trump’s life.

Because two assassination attempts were apparently not enough for these people … pic.twitter.com/89GbQgVQmg — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 15, 2025

Perhaps most concerning for Comey, this little stunt appears to have caught the attention of FBI Director Kash Patel, who noted that the Secret Service would primarily handle this matter.

We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 15, 2025

“We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump,” Patel posted.

“We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director [Sean M.] Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.