Breaking: Court Revives GOP-Favored Map, All But Flips Democrat Seat to Republican

In a shocking move that may test the true power of lower courts, a federal appeals court has greenlit the use of a recently redistricted map in Missouri ahead of November’s midterms — despite two prior rulings from the Supreme Court.

And Republicans should be giddy.

According to Politico, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Monday mandating that Missouri use its GOP-friendly, redistricted maps.

The outlet reported: “If it remains in effect, that map is expected to net Republicans one additional seat in the House by erasing Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City-based district.”

The move would also be in defiance of the high court, as the Supreme Court had effectively blocked this redistricted map — twice.

The Hill, meanwhile, reported that the new map will boost the Republicans from a 6-2 advantage in the state House to a 7-1 advantage.

“If the 2022 map is used in the November 2026 general election, some Missouri voters will have more say than others on who represents them in Congress,” the circuit court’s panel wrote in its reasoning for the decision.

That all being said, it’s not a total win for the Republican Party yet.

The 8th Circuit also issued a one-week pause, so the Supreme Court would be able to hear an expected appeal to this ruling.

“If the Supreme Court has not stayed or otherwise altered the permanent injunction by that time, Secretary Hoskins and all others bound by this judgment must fully implement the 2025 map for the November 2026 general election,” the circuit court wrote.

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