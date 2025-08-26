Share
News
The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo -- complete with Uncle Herschel and his iconic barrel -- is displayed on a large rooftop sign in Mount Arlington, New Jersey, on Aug. 22.
Breaking
The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo -- complete with Uncle Herschel and his iconic barrel -- is displayed on a large rooftop sign in Mount Arlington, New Jersey, on Aug. 22. (Gregory Walton - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Cracker Barrel Caves to Pressure from Public and Trump - Restores Old Logo

 By Randy DeSoto  August 26, 2025 at 4:50pm
Share

Cracker Barrel responded to public pressure and announced it would be returning to its original logo, featuring the “Old Timer” known as Uncle Herschel.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” the restaurant chain said in a statement to Fox Business.

“We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family,” the company added.

“As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.”

The move came only hours after President Donald Trump recommended that is what the company should do in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” he wrote.

Now that Cracker Barrel has restored its old logo, will you forgive their earlier misstep?

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again,” he added.

The rollout of Cracker Barrel’s new logo last week did not go well, with the stock falling from a closing of $58.80 last Wednesday to $50.54 the following day, resulting in a $100 million market value loss.


The company went into damage control mode, and the stock rebounded to approximately $57.70 by Tuesday.

Related:
Trump Announces 'Capital Capital Punishment' Plan: 'We Have No Choice'

In a message posted to Facebook on Monday, the company had said, “The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

“We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too,” the post said. “Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere — he’s family.”

Now, thanks to public pressure, Uncle Herschel, the “old timer,” is back on the logo, too.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: Cracker Barrel Caves to Pressure from Public and Trump - Restores Old Logo
Prominent Cracker Barrel Investor Warned Execs They Were Walking Into a 'Textbook Trap'
Signs of Revival as Searches for 'Jesus,' 'Bible' Near All-Time Highs, Church Construction Exploding
'We Correct That Wrong Today': Abbey Gate Gold Star Families Visit Oval Office After Biden Forgot About Them
Adam Schiff Likened to a 'Frightened Rabbit' After Interviewer Confronts Him with Fraud Allegations
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation