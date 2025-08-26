Breaking: Cracker Barrel Caves to Pressure from Public and Trump - Restores Old Logo

Cracker Barrel responded to public pressure and announced it would be returning to its original logo, featuring the “Old Timer” known as Uncle Herschel.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” the restaurant chain said in a statement to Fox Business.

“We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family,” the company added.

“As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.”

The move came only hours after President Donald Trump recommended that is what the company should do in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” he wrote.

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again,” he added.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 10:39 AM EST 08/26/25 pic.twitter.com/iKlVBfAsRY — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 26, 2025

The rollout of Cracker Barrel’s new logo last week did not go well, with the stock falling from a closing of $58.80 last Wednesday to $50.54 the following day, resulting in a $100 million market value loss.

Cracker Barrel completely changed their iconic logo for the first time in 47 years… and it’s absolutely horrible. When will they learn? pic.twitter.com/ZhfVeR5CyO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2025



The company went into damage control mode, and the stock rebounded to approximately $57.70 by Tuesday.

In a message posted to Facebook on Monday, the company had said, “The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

“We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too,” the post said. “Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere — he’s family.”

8 hrs after Trump weighed in with free advice pic.twitter.com/QLD9pX4cbx — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 26, 2025

Now, thanks to public pressure, Uncle Herschel, the “old timer,” is back on the logo, too.

