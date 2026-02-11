Breaking: Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Dead After Cancer Battle

James Van Der Beek, who was best known for his starring role on the hit television series “Dawson’s Creek,” died Wednesday.

He was only 48 and had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer just three years ago.

The news was first confirmed by TMZ, which reported the actor had lost his cancer battle.

A statement posted to his official Facebook page also confirmed his death.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” the statement read.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

The message continued, “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come.”

“For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek rose to fame in the late 1990s playing Dawson Leery on “Dawson’s Creek.

The show wrapped up in 2003.

Over the years, he appeared in other TV and film projects, including the movie “Varsity Blues” and the TV show “CSI: Cyber” as FBI Special Agent Elijah Mundo.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

