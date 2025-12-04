Breaking: DC Pipe Bomb Suspect Identified, Reportedly Linked with Radical Political Ideology

Federal authorities arrested a suspect on Thursday for allegedly planting pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committees in Washington, D.C., just before the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

The suspect has been identified as Brian Cole Jr. of Virginia, The New York Post reported.

Cole, 30, was apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning and a news conference will be held at the Department of Justice to provide further details to the public.

This represents a breakthrough for law enforcement officials who’ve been seeking a solid lead for almost five years.

Cole has been charged with placing the bombs, which did not detonate. He has also reportedly been linked with radical political views. His motive, however, is still unclear at this time.

“Authorities have not yet determined a motive, a law enforcement official said. But the suspect has been linked to statements in support of anarchist ideology, said two people briefed on the arrest,” according to MS NOW.

Two sources who spoke with MS NOW also noted that the arrest was based on “a review the FBI conducted in recent weeks of evidence that had already been gathered and which the department had in its possession. The sources requested anonymity to speak freely about a sensitive case. That voluminous trove of material was largely collected in 2021 and 2022.”

The outlet also credited Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino for remaining focused on the case, and for urging the bureau to make it a top priority.

