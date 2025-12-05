The man accused of planting pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees on Jan. 6, 2021, battled the Department of Homeland Security during President Donald Trump’s first term, according to a new report.

Brian Cole, Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday.

The report from the Daily Wire said Cole worked for a bail bond company owned by his father that advocated for illegal immigrants.

The report said Cole’s father owned multiple businesses, one of which was StateWide Bonding, Inc. Immigration Bonds, which works to get illegal immigrants out of jail.

The pipe bomb suspect didn’t fit the DOJ narrative for the Biden regime, so they just decided to bury the entire thing. Merrick Garland must be held AS ACCOUNTABLE as Brian Cole Jr. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/lwbnkgawmS — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispi) December 4, 2025

On Nov. 10, 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. affirmed a lower court ruling that tossed out a lawsuit from the company against the Trump administration.

In November 2021, the company brought in Benjamin Crump, a lawyer who specializes in civil rights cases and represented the family of Trayvon Martin, urging the Biden-era Department of Justice to investigate a local Tennessee prosecutor who had raised questions about the bail bond company.

Cole Sr. said Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney John Zimmerman’s concerns about the company’s ethics amounted to racism. Cole Sr. is black.

Brian Cole, the J6 pipe bomber, is from a family that runs a bail bond service for illegal immigrants. They were represented by Ben Crump. I’m gonna go on a limb and say he is not MAGA. pic.twitter.com/kvbojCeiwl — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 4, 2025



“He’s defamed me, he’s called my insurance company. … We hope the Department of Justice can come in and do a brief investigation because we’ve seen a lot of questionable acts that Mr. Zimmerman has demonstrated towards minority-owned companies,” he said.

In April, a Tennessee appeals court said the company had committed misconduct.

“The elder Cole lied about having never filed for bankruptcy or having other financial problems, when he in fact had filed for bankruptcy twice and had tax liens against him,” the report said.

Court documents indicate that long before that, Brian Cole Jr. had begun buying pieces that could be made into a bomb.

Cole allegedly bought six pipes, 12 black end caps, and electrical wires at various Home Depot stores between May 2019 and November 2020. Cole purchased five nine-volt battery connectors from Micro Center and bought kitchen timers from Walmart, the documents allege.

Charging documents indicated Cole was near the scene of the GOP headquarters at around the time the bombs were placed.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Biden administration chose not to pursue the case.

“The total lack of movement undermined trust in law enforcement,” she said.

“It languished for four years until Kash Patel and Dan Bongino came to the FBI. There was no new tip, no new witness, the information had been sitting at the FBI for four years,” Bondi said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.