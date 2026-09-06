Share
News
Officials investigate a recently crashed Amazon cargo plane at Miami International Airport on Sept. 6, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Breaking
Officials investigate a recently crashed Amazon cargo plane at Miami International Airport on Sept. 6, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Deadly Amazon Cargo Plane Crash at Miami Airport Leaves 5 Dead

 By Jack Davis  September 6, 2026 at 3:33pm
Share

Five people died Sunday after an Amazon cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport.

Five additional people were injured in the crash that halted airport operations for several hours, according to the Miami Herald.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Boeing 767-300 from San Juan, Puerto Rico, overran the runway at about 2 p.m., according to a post on X.

After crossing Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, the plane “struck multiple vehicles,” according to the Herald.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said three of the five injured people were in critical condition.

As firefighters approached the burning plane, one firefighter was heard on the radio telling his colleagues, “The plane is on fire. The plane is on fire. Put your game faces on guys.”

Firefighters reported that the plane’s left engine was also still running as firefighters tried to stop the fire. Because the pilot could not stop the engine, firefighters flooded it with water to stop it.

Pablo Rojas an aviation attorney with the Coral Gables law firm Podhurst Orseck, said the condition of the plane’s landing gear could be a clue to the cause of the accident.

“You can see it stops in this parking lot area with the landing gear collapsed,” Rojas said. “The nose is kind of dipping down. We don’t know if that’s something that happened late in the accident sequence or early enough to have caused the accident sequence.”

Related:
DOJ Announces Walmart, Costco, Amazon Are Under Investigation in Beef Affordability Probe

“You can imagine the incident being caused by something else and then the landing gear collapsing, but certainly if there was an issue with the landing gear early in the accident sequence, that’s going to be the first clue for investigators,” he said.

“We can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport today,” Amazon said, according to Fox News.

“This is a fast-moving situation and we’re still gathering details. We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened.”

“Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We’re doing everything we can to support those affected,” Amazon said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Deadly Amazon Cargo Plane Crash at Miami Airport Leaves 5 Dead
Trump Sends Warning to Lindsay Clancy Following Mistrial: 'You'll Find Out What the Price to Pay Is'
Mask-Off Moment: Palestinian Journo Calls African American Hakeem Jeffries an 'AIPAC Monkey'
'A Direct Insult' to 'Every Family That Bled': Mamdani Signs 9/11 EO, Hands Honorary Pen to Terrorist's Lawyer
Trump Admin Shows Iran What Real Power Looks Like: Responds to Attack By Annihilating 3 Oil Tankers
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation