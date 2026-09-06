Breaking: Deadly Amazon Cargo Plane Crash at Miami Airport Leaves 5 Dead

Five people died Sunday after an Amazon cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport.

Five additional people were injured in the crash that halted airport operations for several hours, according to the Miami Herald.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Boeing 767-300 from San Juan, Puerto Rico, overran the runway at about 2 p.m., according to a post on X.

After crossing Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, the plane “struck multiple vehicles,” according to the Herald.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said three of the five injured people were in critical condition.

As firefighters approached the burning plane, one firefighter was heard on the radio telling his colleagues, “The plane is on fire. The plane is on fire. Put your game faces on guys.”

Avion B767 de Prime Air (Amazon) se sale de la pista 30 en KMIA Miami. Noticia en desarrollo. pic.twitter.com/R8xllPaGLX — Ramiro Cadena P. (@ramiroym) September 6, 2026

Firefighters reported that the plane’s left engine was also still running as firefighters tried to stop the fire. Because the pilot could not stop the engine, firefighters flooded it with water to stop it.

Pablo Rojas an aviation attorney with the Coral Gables law firm Podhurst Orseck, said the condition of the plane’s landing gear could be a clue to the cause of the accident.

“You can see it stops in this parking lot area with the landing gear collapsed,” Rojas said. “The nose is kind of dipping down. We don’t know if that’s something that happened late in the accident sequence or early enough to have caused the accident sequence.”

WATCH: Debris from Amazon plane flies into air after crash at Miami International Airport pic.twitter.com/DIOgIs2x9G — Klaxon Wire (@KlaxonWire) September 6, 2026

“You can imagine the incident being caused by something else and then the landing gear collapsing, but certainly if there was an issue with the landing gear early in the accident sequence, that’s going to be the first clue for investigators,” he said.

“We can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport today,” Amazon said, according to Fox News.

“This is a fast-moving situation and we’re still gathering details. We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened.”

new video shows the aftermath of the amazon cargo plane crash at miami international airport, where the aircraft came to rest beyond the runway beside rows of vehicles. the FAA identified the plane as 21 air flight 7598. https://t.co/O0rsc2MRfZ pic.twitter.com/V39jkVm9se — Michael Rusch (@weeddude) September 6, 2026

“Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We’re doing everything we can to support those affected,” Amazon said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

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