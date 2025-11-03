Breaking: Dem Lawmaker Out as Investigation Into Child Sexual Misconduct Goes Public

A North Carolina Democratic lawmaker has resigned after being charged with child sexual offenses and facing mounting pressure from both parties to step down.

State Rep. Cecil Brockman submitted a letter to the House clerk’s office late last Friday announcing his immediate resignation, according to the New York Post.

Brockman’s decision came the same day House Speaker Destin Hall announced a bipartisan committee to investigate the charges and recommend expulsion if necessary.

🚨 BREAKING: NC Rep. Cecil Brockman resigns amid child sex crime charges, just hours after lawmakers launched a committee to expel him. Facing 4 felony counts, the longtime High Point Democrat says he must “focus on [his] defense.” #NCpol #BreakingNews #CecilBrockman #NCLeg… pic.twitter.com/ni0KxhlClP — QC TLK NEWS (@QCTLKNews) October 31, 2025

Court records obtained by the New York Post showed Brockman was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child and one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Authorities said the case involves a 15-year-old.

Brockman, 41, had served in the North Carolina House since 2015.

In his resignation letter, Brockman wrote that he needed to focus on his defense.

Rep. Cecil Brockman has resigned his seat. He's in jail facing sex crimes with a child. It comes right after the Speaker named a committee to potentially expel him. pic.twitter.com/A8OuyO2Cl6 — Tim Boyum (@TimBoyumTV) October 31, 2025

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein joined state lawmakers in urging him to resign.

Democratic officials in Brockman’s Guilford County district will select someone to fill his seat through the end of next year.

The resignation capped a chaotic week in North Carolina politics that also saw concerns over election integrity in New Hanover County.

According to WECT, the North Carolina Republican Party said it became aware of an alleged cash-for-votes scheme tied to three Democratic Wilmington City Council candidates.

A member of the public claimed to have received text messages offering money in exchange for votes.

NCGOP Chairman Jason Simmons called the allegations troubling.

The Carolina Journal reported the voter was offered $100 per candidate vote and turned the texts over to the State Board of Elections.

New Hanover County Democratic Party Chair Jill Hopman claimed the message was not affiliated with state Democrats.

The State Board of Elections said it is investigating the messages and reminded voters that buying or selling votes is both a state and federal crime.

