Share
News
A Michigan Democrat claimed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "turned his back on science."
Breaking
A Michigan Democrat claimed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "turned his back on science." (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Breaking: Democrat Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against RFK Jr.

 By Jack Davis  December 10, 2025 at 8:23am
Share

A House Democrat positioning herself for a Senate campaign in 2026 has filed articles of  impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has turned his back on science, on public health, and on the American people — spreading conspiracies and lies, driving up costs, and putting lives at risk,” Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens said in a news release posted to her website.

“Under his watch, families are less safe and less healthy, people are paying more for care, lifesaving research has been gutted, and vaccines have been restricted. He has driven up health care costs while tearing down the scientific institutions that keep Michiganders and families across America safe,” she said.

“His actions are reckless, his leadership is harmful, and his tenure has become a direct threat to our nation’s health and security. Congress cannot and will not stand by while one man dismantles decades of medical progress,” she said.

The articles filed against RFK Jr. allege he “has abused the powers of his office and failed to faithfully execute the laws of the United States, in violation of his constitutional oath and his duty under Article II, Section 3, of the Constitution.”

“By doing so, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has imperiled the health and safety of the American people, eroded public confidence in the Nation’s public health institutions, and stalled decades of scientific and medical progress,” the articles filed by Stevens said.

A report in The New York Times noted that Stevens is seeking a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in 2026, while calling her impeachment attempt “an all but certainly futile bid.”

The Times said that Stevens indicated she spoke to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York about her effort to oust Kennedy.

However, it noted, “ Democratic leaders are not backing it.”

“Some of her colleagues viewed it as the politically motivated move of a candidate who has struggled to gain traction in a heated primary, in which she is facing off against two dynamic candidates who are further to the left than she is,” the New York Times reported.

Related:
CDC Declares 'the Possibility That Infant Vaccines Cause Autism' Has Not Been Ruled Out in Major Messaging Shift

Stevens denied that allegation.

“I am not one for political theater,” she said. “I am for standing up for the health and safety of the people I represent. It’s pretty clear that these are life-and-death issues for folks.”

Andrew Nixon, a representative of HHS, said Kennedy “remains focused on the work of improving Americans’ health and lowering costs, not on partisan political stunts that have no merit.”

The impeachment effort against Kennedy comes as Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar, also of Michigan, filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, as noted by NBC News.

NBC reported that Thanedar is locked in a primary battle against a candidate supported by the progressive group Justice Democrats.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Atlanta High School Locked Down After Defenseless Student Is Repeatedly Stabbed
Another One: Foreign National With New York CDL Kills Man in Tennessee Crash, Could Not Read English
Trump Says Indiana's Republican Senate Leader Has Sealed His Fate by Rejecting New House Map
Border Patrol Kills Suspected Cartel Member After 'Struggle' on the Banks of the Rio Grande
13 House Republicans Side with Democrats, Vote to Overturn Trump Executive Order
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation