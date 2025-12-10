Breaking: Democrat Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against RFK Jr.

A House Democrat positioning herself for a Senate campaign in 2026 has filed articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has turned his back on science, on public health, and on the American people — spreading conspiracies and lies, driving up costs, and putting lives at risk,” Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens said in a news release posted to her website.

“Under his watch, families are less safe and less healthy, people are paying more for care, lifesaving research has been gutted, and vaccines have been restricted. He has driven up health care costs while tearing down the scientific institutions that keep Michiganders and families across America safe,” she said.

🚨 Today, I formally introduced articles of impeachment against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. RFK Jr. has turned his back on science and the safety of the American people. Michiganders cannot take another day of his chaos. pic.twitter.com/FKQLuqjXkz — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) December 10, 2025

“His actions are reckless, his leadership is harmful, and his tenure has become a direct threat to our nation’s health and security. Congress cannot and will not stand by while one man dismantles decades of medical progress,” she said.

The articles filed against RFK Jr. allege he “has abused the powers of his office and failed to faithfully execute the laws of the United States, in violation of his constitutional oath and his duty under Article II, Section 3, of the Constitution.”

“By doing so, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has imperiled the health and safety of the American people, eroded public confidence in the Nation’s public health institutions, and stalled decades of scientific and medical progress,” the articles filed by Stevens said.

A report in The New York Times noted that Stevens is seeking a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in 2026, while calling her impeachment attempt “an all but certainly futile bid.”

The Times said that Stevens indicated she spoke to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York about her effort to oust Kennedy.

However, it noted, “ Democratic leaders are not backing it.”

“Some of her colleagues viewed it as the politically motivated move of a candidate who has struggled to gain traction in a heated primary, in which she is facing off against two dynamic candidates who are further to the left than she is,” the New York Times reported.

Stevens denied that allegation.

“I am not one for political theater,” she said. “I am for standing up for the health and safety of the people I represent. It’s pretty clear that these are life-and-death issues for folks.”

🚨 Meet the congresswoman who filed impeachment articles against RFK Jr. Democrat Haley Stevens is seen in this clip from 2020 SCREAMING on the House floor while clad in pink latex gloves. Stevens is also currently running for Senate in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/JjyQpjuP2o — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 10, 2025

Andrew Nixon, a representative of HHS, said Kennedy “remains focused on the work of improving Americans’ health and lowering costs, not on partisan political stunts that have no merit.”

The impeachment effort against Kennedy comes as Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar, also of Michigan, filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, as noted by NBC News.

NBC reported that Thanedar is locked in a primary battle against a candidate supported by the progressive group Justice Democrats.

