Breaking: Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Resigns, Blames House Ethics Committee

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida announced her resignation from the House of Representatives Tuesday as she faced a likely vote to expel her.

“In March, a House Ethics panel found Cherfilus-McCormick guilty of over two dozen ethics violations related to accusations that she funneled millions of dollars in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds into her 2021 congressional campaign. The Florida congresswoman was also indicted by a federal [grand] jury on federal charges last November,” NOTUS reported.

A news release by the Department of Justice at the time said, “The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to steal that $5 million and routed it through multiple accounts to disguise its source. Prosecutors allege that a substantial portion of the misappropriated funds was used as candidate contributions to Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2021 congressional campaign and for the personal benefit of the defendants.”

In a statement posted on social media, Cherfilus-McCormick said of the Ethics Committee investigation, “This was not a fair process” and described it as a “witch hunt.” Further, the lawmaker said that she was “choosing to step aside” rather than play “political games.”

GOP Rep. Greg Steube of Florida told NOTUS before Cherfilus-McCormick’s announcement that he planned to file an expulsion resolution “as soon as ethics is done with their hearing.”

“She stole $5 million, she’s been indicted with 15 felonies. If she was found guilty of 25 different ethics violations, I think it’s incumbent on the House to expel her from the body,” Steube said. “I’m shocked that she hasn’t retired.”

Cherfilus-McCormick faced calls to resign last week following the announcements by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas that they would be stepping down in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

The House could vote on expelling 4 members this week Per Axios 🔵 Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

🔵 Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL)

🔴 Tony Gonzales (R-TX)

🔴 Cory Mills (R-FL) pic.twitter.com/h93Rhc98SB — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) April 12, 2026

GOP Rep. Cory Mills is also being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sexual misconduct and financial crimes.

.@SpeakerJohnson speaks on ethics investigations into Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) and Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL). He said the difference he’s noticed is Mills is cooperating with the investigation and Cherfilus-McCormick is not. pic.twitter.com/AyKVkgTalQ — CSPAN (@cspan) April 21, 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Tuesday that a difference between Mills and Cherfilus-McCormick is that the former is cooperating with the Ethics Committee investigation, while the latter did not.

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