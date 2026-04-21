Share
News
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Florida Democrat, resigned from Congress "effective immediately" Tuesday. Cherfilus-McCormick was accused of stealing $5 million from FEMA and using part of it to fund her first successful run for Congress in 2021.
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Florida Democrat, resigned from Congress "effective immediately" Tuesday. Cherfilus-McCormick was accused of stealing $5 million from FEMA and using part of it to fund her first successful run for Congress in 2021.(Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Resigns, Blames House Ethics Committee

 By Randy DeSoto  April 21, 2026 at 12:06pm
Share

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida announced her resignation from the House of Representatives Tuesday as she faced a likely vote to expel her.

“In March, a House Ethics panel found Cherfilus-McCormick guilty of over two dozen ethics violations related to accusations that she funneled millions of dollars in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds into her 2021 congressional campaign. The Florida congresswoman was also indicted by a federal [grand] jury on federal charges last November,” NOTUS reported.

A news release by the Department of Justice at the time said, “The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to steal that $5 million and routed it through multiple accounts to disguise its source. Prosecutors allege that a substantial portion of the misappropriated funds was used as candidate contributions to Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2021 congressional campaign and for the personal benefit of the defendants.”

In a statement posted on social media, Cherfilus-McCormick said of the Ethics Committee investigation, “This was not a fair process” and described it as a “witch hunt.” Further, the lawmaker said that she was “choosing to step aside” rather than play “political games.”

GOP Rep. Greg Steube of Florida told NOTUS before Cherfilus-McCormick’s announcement that he planned to file an expulsion resolution “as soon as ethics is done with their hearing.”

“She stole $5 million, she’s been indicted with 15 felonies. If she was found guilty of 25 different ethics violations, I think it’s incumbent on the House to expel her from the body,” Steube said. “I’m shocked that she hasn’t retired.”

Cherfilus-McCormick faced calls to resign last week following the announcements by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas that they would be stepping down in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

GOP Rep. Cory Mills is also being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sexual misconduct and financial crimes.

Related:
Ron DeSantis Accepts Hakeem Jeffries' Challenge, Prepares to Fight Back Against Democrats' Virginia Power Grab

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Tuesday that a difference between Mills and Cherfilus-McCormick is that the former is cooperating with the Ethics Committee investigation, while the latter did not.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Former AG Tells CNN's Tapper: VA Supreme Court Likely to Invalidate Redistricting Referendum, Possibly 7-0
Judge Slams the Brakes on Democrats' Virginia Redistricting, Rules Every Vote 'Ineffective'
Appeals Court Sides With Texas on 10 Commandments in Classroom, Overruling Lower Court
Trump Says Democrats' Virginia Redistricting Win Was 'Rigged,' Calls for Courts to Fix 'Travesty of Justice'
Two Israeli Soldiers Jailed for Involvement in Smashing Jesus Statue
See more...
Share
Tags:
, ,

Conversation