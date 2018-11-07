SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Breaking: Democrats Projected To Take Control of House

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a DCCC election watch party at the Hyatt Regency on November 6, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Zach Gibson / Getty ImagesHouse Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a DCCC election watch party at the Hyatt Regency on November 6, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 9:58pm
Print

Spurred by victories in several key districts, Democrats on Tuesday are poised to regain control of the House.

As recent polls have increasingly indicated that it was likely Democrats would control the House, President Donald Trump was asked about that potential reality.

While urging voters to support GOP candidates during a West Virginia rally, Trump noted that he has overcome adversity before.

“It could happen, could happen,” Trump said. “We are doing very well, and we are doing really well in the Senate, but it could happen.”

“I can’t go everywhere,” he added, saying Democrats could “squeak it by.”

TRENDING: Brother of Vice President Pence Wins in Indiana

Made with Flourish

“And you know what you do? My whole life, you know what I say? ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ll just figure it out.’ Does that make sense? I’ll just figure it out,” he said.

Can the GOP get the House back in 2020?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Democratic control means Trump would have to figure out responses to proposed investigations that House Democrats have discussed over the past two years. Axios reported that the list compiled by the White House comes to over 100 items, from Trump’s tax returns to payments by Trump to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Impeachment has been a favorite subject of House Democrats, from long-time foe Rep. Maxine Waters of California to newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Ocasio-Cortez called impeachment “a no-brainer” recently when interviewed by Jorge Ramos on his “Real America with Jorge Ramos” show on Facebook Watch.

“I mean, yeah. To me, it’s a no-brainer,” Ocasio-Cortez said when asked about impeachment.

Ocasio-Cortez said that based on the standard Republicans used to begin impeachment against former President Bill Clinton, Trump does not deserve a pass.

RELATED: Left Pulls Out Race Card, Rants About ‘White Supremacy’ After Losing Close Race

“You look at the bar that the Republicans held for impeaching Bill Clinton and somehow impeaching Donald Trump is supposed to be beyond the pale? It seems ridiculous to me,” she added.

Republicans went into this election facing the harsh historic reality that midterm elections have not been kind to the party that controls the White House.

In 2006, during the second term of the administration of former President George W. Bush, the GOP lost both houses of Congress, Politico noted. Bush’s first mid-term election saw him and the GOP buoyed by the American response to the terror attacks of 9/11.

Although former President Barack Obama was a winner in 2008 and 2012, his party suffered greatly in both of his mid-term elections. In 2010, the GOP gained 63 House seats. In 2014, the Democrats lost control of the Senate and hit the party’s lowest point in the House since 1929.

Made with Flourish

One additional factor that made 2018 an uphill climb for Republicans was the number of open seats. USA Today noted than 41 GOP House seats were “open” because incumbents either retired or moved to other contests. Incumbents have a much higher chance of election than newcomers.

“These open seats are especially susceptible to being swept whichever way the national winds are flowing because the candidates tend not to be well-defined,” said Dave Wasserman, House editor of the Cook Political Report.

Although control of the House flip-flopped in the early part of the 20th Century, Democrats seized control in the 1954 election and would hold the House until the 1994 election, according to House.gov. During that time, Democrats peaked by winning 292 seats in 1976, leaving Republicans with only 143 seats.

Republicans held the House until the 2006 election when Democrats swept back into power. Democratic control was short-lived, however, and ended in 2010 when the Republicans again took the majority.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Jack Davis

Gillum v DeSantisJoe Raedle / Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Breaking: DeSantis Defeats Gillum for FL Governorship, Significant Blow to Democrats

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Randy DeSoto

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. KatzMelina Mara-Pool / Getty Images

Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

Peter Hasson

Dan CrenshawDan Crenshaw / Facebook

GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

Jack Davis

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, left, shakes hands with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke after a debate at SMU on Sept. 21.Tom Fox / Pool / Getty Images

Ted Cruz Defeats Beto O’Rourke, Handing Democrats Extremely Public Defeat

Wayne Allyn Root

People line up to vote on the last day of early voting at the Minneapolis Early Vote Center Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Minneapolis.Jim Mone / AP Photo

Wayne Allyn Root: Vegas Oddsmaker Predicts GOP Upset

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.