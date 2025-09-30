Share
News
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, left, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats, talk to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Monday in Washington, D.C.
Breaking
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, left, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats, talk to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Monday in Washington, D.C. Schumer, Jeffries, and others met with President Donald Trump earlier in the day in an attempt to avoid a government shutdown at midnight Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Breaking: Dems Vote to Shut Down Government at Midnight - Layoffs Coming to DC Immediately

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2025 at 4:51pm
Share

Senate Democrats on Tuesday refused to pass a stopgap bill that would keep the government running through November, heading the federal government toward a midnight shutdown.

Two Senate votes set the stage for a shutdown. A House-passed Republican proposal without Democrats’ funding wish list failed 55-45, according to CBS. Sixty votes were needed for passage.

Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with the Democrsts, broke ranks to support the bill. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky opposed it.

A Democrat-led proposal that would have funded the government with their spending priorities was defeated in a 47-53 party-line vote.

Republicans had proposed a stopgap bill that would keep government running through Nov. 21. In rejecting that, Democrats insisted that, at a minimum, health care subsidies that can be used by illegal immigrants be included in any spending bill. The GOP and the White House have rejected that spending.

Even before the federal government’s authority to spend ran out at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development recognized it as a fait accompli.

“The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands. The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people,” read the message on HUD’s home page.

Do you support shutting down the federal government when the country runs out of money?

Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits, military operations, law enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and air traffic control would continue to be funded no matter what,  according to Politico.

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming noted that the subsidies Republicans do not want to extend “were set up as temporary and were supposed to end when Covid ended, and Covid has ended,” according to the BBC.

Noting that Democrats supported what are known as continuing resolutions without fail during the Biden administration, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said there was no reason for the Democrats’ refusal to do so now, according to CBS.

Related:
Schumer Turns Against His Own Shutdown Fix Idea After Fellow Democrats Erupt in 'Open Mutiny'

“Democrats have a choice to make. They can shut down the government and subject the American people to all the problems that come with a shutdown, many of which, as I’ve said, they’ve enumerated in the countless quotes they’ve made in the past,” Thune said.

“The Democrat leader and his colleagues have the same leverage on Nov. 21. This is a short-term CR. This is what we do all the time around here,” Thune said.

“We have until the end of the year to fix the ACA credit issue, and we’re happy, as I said yesterday and I’ve said on multiple occasions, to sit down with you to do that,” he said.

President Donald Trump said Democrats will wish they had cut a deal, according to CBS.

“We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like,” Trump said.

Trump said Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought “can trim the budget to a level that you couldn’t do any other way.”

“Because of the shutdown, we can do things medically and other ways, including benefits, we can cut large numbers of people out, we don’t want to do that, but we don’t want fraud, waste and abuse,” Trump said.

According to a memo Politico posted that was sent to federal departments, federal executives are being urged to use the shutdown as a chance to permanently eliminate jobs where funding for them no longer exists, cannot be supported under other funding, or are “not consistent” with the policies of the president.

As noted by ABC, the federal government shut down for 35 days beginning in December 2018 during Trump’s first term.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Dems Vote to Shut Down Government at Midnight - Layoffs Coming to DC Immediately
Breaking: Bomb Squad Detonates 'Suspicious Device' Ahead of TPUSA Event at Utah State
Multiple People Arrested After Feds Uncover Massive Immigration Fraud Scheme Involving Hundreds in Minnesota
Hegseth Tells Generals and Admirals: 'If the Words I'm Speaking Today Are Making Your Heart Sink ... Resign'
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Accused of 'Vulgar' Threat Against Florida Congresswoman
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation