Breaking: Dept. of War Releases Long-Awaited UFO Files - Photos from the Moon, Apollo Mission Audio Included

The Department of War on Friday released documents related to UFOs that had previously not been made public under order from President Donald Trump.

As part of the release, the Department created a web page it said would host UFO-released documents.

Fox News noted that the releases included images of “strangely shaped objects captured on film during the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 space missions.”

“Now we’ve got a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we maneuver,” an astronaut said.

“There’s a whole bunch of big ones on my window down there – just bright. It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron’s window,” another astronaut said.

This is correct. https://t.co/nhl8NnV9cN — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 8, 2026

“Yes. Now you can see some of them in shape. They’re very jagged, angular fragments that are tumbling,” another astronaut said.

Newsweek noted that one release was from a debriefing of the Apollo 11 astronauts who went to the moon in 1969.

Buzz Aldrin is quoted as saying, “The first unusual thing that we saw I guess was 1 day out or something pretty close to the moon. It had a sizeable dimension to it, so we put the monocular on it.” The crew speculated the object could have been from their launch vehicle.

He also noted “little flashes inside the cabin, spaced a couple of minutes apart” and also “a fairly bright light source which we tentatively ascribed to a possible laser.”

“The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly,” the War Department posted on X.

🚨 BREAKING: TRUMP UFO DROP GOES DEEPER New bombshell from the first batch of files: Apollo 17 footage that was buried for decades. Astronauts captured bright particles and jagged, angular fragments tumbling past the spacecraft:

“There are big ones on my window… looks like the… pic.twitter.com/pH8OuR9bmE — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 8, 2026

“The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place – no clearance required. While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files,” the post said.

“The American people have asked for more transparency on these topics, and President Trump is delivering. While all of the files have been reviewed for security purposes, many of the materials have not yet been analyzed for resolution of any anomalies.”

Various top Trump administration officials commented on the release.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said “These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves.”

“For the first time in history, the American people have unfettered access to declassified government files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon – a level of transparency that no prior administration has delivered,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

“The American people have long sought transparency about the government’s knowledge of unidentified anomalous phenomena,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is actively coordinating the Intelligence Community’s declassification efforts with the Department of War to ensure a careful, comprehensive, and unprecedented review of our holdings to provide the American people with maximum transparency. Today’s release is the first in what will be an ongoing joint declassification and release effort.”

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