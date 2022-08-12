Share
Breaking: DeSantis Press Sec Pushaw Announces Resignation, But She's Not Going Far

 By Randy DeSoto  August 12, 2022 at 11:37am
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fiery press secretary, Christina Pushaw, announced Friday that she is leaving her position with the state to serve on the governor’s re-election campaign.

Pushaw tweeted a copy of her resignation letter, effective immediately, writing, “Now, the gloves are off.”

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Florida under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration,” Pushaw’s letter to Chief of Staff James Uthmeier and Director of Administration Dawn Hanson began.

“This letter is to officially inform you that I am resigning from my position as Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor, effective August 12, 2022.”

Pushaw will serve as the DeSantis’ campaign rapid response director.

Politico reported while at the governor’s office, “She used the position to regularly pick public fights with reporters on social media, amplify right-wing media outlets and conservative personalities and attack individuals who oppose or challenge DeSantis.”

Do you think DeSantis is among the top governors in the country?

Pushaw wrote in her resignation letter to her superiors, “You gave me the latitude to respond to media narratives in direct and often unconventional ways, allowing me to redefine the role for a leaders whose actions speak for themselves.”

“I am proud to have been part of a team that has helped Floridians through historic challenges, and continues to deliver results that make life better for the people of our great state,” she added.

Some of the accomplishments Pushaw listed of DeSantis’ term included, “Protecting the rights of citizens to earn a living, gather to worship and celebrate life’s milestones and raise their children free of unconstitutional mandates.”

She also listed, “Ensuring that every student is set up for a lifetime of success with high-quality education — not ideological indoctrination,” as well as “upholding the rule of law and keeping Floridians safe” and “protecting life, promoting fatherhood, supporting foster and adoptive families and leading the country in the fight to defend parental rights.”

Inez Stepman, with the Independent Women’s Forum, tweeted that Pushaw in her resignation letter “accidentally [wrote] out what the GOP platform should be.”

Pushaw, who served as DeSantis’ press secretary for the past 15 months, will be replaced by her deputy press secretary Bryan Griffin.

The Hill reported DeSantis “appears in a solid position to win a second term in the governor’s mansion in November. He faces no primary opposition, and polling shows him leading both of his top Democratic challengers, Rep. Charlie Crist and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.”

The latest poll conducted in late July by Progress Florida and Florida Watch show DeSantis ahead of Crist 47 to 44 percent and Fried 49 to 43 percent.

