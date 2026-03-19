Breaking: Design for Donald J. Trump US Coin That Will Be Legal Tender Has Been Approved - We Have the Picture

George Washington. Abraham Lincoln. Thomas Jefferson. Andrew Jackson. John F. Kennedy. Ulysses S. Grant. Franklin D. Roosevelt.

And now President Donald Trump.

The 45th and 47th President of the United States was given a bit of good news Thursday when a federal arts commission paved the way for Trump to join some of his predecessors whose visages have been emblazoned on U.S. currency.

According to The Associated Press, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved a final design for the 24-karat gold commemorative coin that will feature Trump’s image.

You can view a preview of the image — showing a stern-looking Trump with his hands on his desk — below:

BREAKING: A federal commission has unanimously approved the design for a new Trump commemorative gold coin. The commission’s decision is a rare one because living presidents are seldom featured on U.S. currency. pic.twitter.com/dsw8XNAIMD — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) March 19, 2026

Another feature of the coin is the word “LIBERTY” written across the top.

There’s also the years 1776 and 2026 on the coin, as well as the words “In God We Trust.”

“I know it’s a very strong and a very tough image of him, and I think it’s fitting to have a current sitting president who’s presiding over the country over the 250th year on a commemorative coin for said year,” Fine Arts Commissioner Chamberlain Harris said, according to The Associated Press.

The Commission of Fine Arts voted unanimously to approve the design, according to The Wall Street Journal.

And in very Trumpian fashion, the commission also told the U.S. Mint to make the gold coins as large as possible.

(The value of the coin is still being discussed, alongside questions of how big the coin should be.)

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach put out a statement lauding the decision to move this coin forward, noting that it’s a wonderful way to commemorate America’s upcoming birthday.

“As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump,” Beach said via statement.

Interestingly, the Trump administration used a bit of a loophole to get this commemorative coin moving forward.

Technically, living presidents cannot be on U.S. currency.

The Associated Press explained: “But Megan Sullivan, the acting chief of the Office of Design Management at the Mint, said the Treasury secretary has authority to authorize the minting and issuance of new 24-karat gold coins, which Scott Bessent has used to get around that prohibition and put Trump on a coin.”

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