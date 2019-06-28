Breaking: DHS Projects 25% Drop in Border Arrests; Trump’s Plan Working To Stop Illegals in Their Tracks

U.S. immigration officials expect border apprehensions will drop 25 percent in June, according to Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

The news comes via The Washington Post.

“It’s become clear that over the past three weeks, since the administration reached a new agreement with Mexico, that we’ve seen a substantial increase in the number of interdictions on the Mexican southern border, and a sincere effort to the transportation networks coming through Mexico,” McAleenan said at a news conference Friday, according to The Post.

In May, 144,000 migrants were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, which was the highest total since 2006.

THIS JUST IN: Acting DHS chief Kevin McAleenan says he expects the data to show that migrants apprehensions at the U.S. southern border fell 25% in June from May. Seemingly good news for Mexico, since @realDonaldTrump‘s demand was to see numbers drop.@DHSMcAleenan @TheTerminal — Eric Martin (@EMPosts) June 28, 2019

Acting DHS Secretary McAleenan says he expects as much as a 25% reduction in border apprehensions in June. McAleenan also seemed to take issue with some of the reports about the conditions detained children are living in along the border. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) June 28, 2019

Last month, President Donald Trump threatened to impose a blanket 5 percent tariff on all goods imported into the U.S. from Mexico unless that country did more to stop the influx of illegal immigrants making their way toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

“On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,” the president tweeted.

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

“The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,” he added.

Days later, news broke that Mexico was offering a slate of immigration-related concessions to appease the Trump administration.

Among those concessions, Mexico offered to deploy thousands of troops to its border with Guatemala and make a number of changes to its immigration laws.

During a news conference on June 11, Trump gave the White House media a glimpse of a document he said was his agreement with Mexico.

“If the United States determines, at its discretion and after consultation with Mexico, after 45 calendar days from the date of the issuance of the Join Declaration, that the measures adopted by the Government of Mexico pursuant to the Joint Declaration have not sufficiently achieved results in addressing the flow of migrants to the southern border of the United States, the Government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under the domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring that the agreement will enter into force within 45 days,” the document read, according to The Post.

Trump also praised Mexico and chided House Democrats.

“Mexico is doing a great job at the border, really helping us,” he said. “We want the Democrats to help us as much as Mexico. And we’ll have absolutely no problem at the border. We’ll clean it up very quickly.”

“But the agreement with Mexico has been great. They’ve been working very hard. We’re doing very well together. A good relationship.”

McAleenan said Friday “his agency anticipates a 25% drop in border crossers in June after a ‘tangible increase’ in interdictions at the Mexican southern border,” according to Telemundo’s María Peña‏.

DHS acting secretary, Kevin McAleenan, said his agency anticipates a 25% drop in border crossers in June after a “tangible increase” in interdictions at the Mexican southern border. The bilat agreement is working but more work is needed, according to him pic.twitter.com/fAlbWl6soX — María Peña (@mariauxpen) June 28, 2019

“The bilat agreement is working but more work is needed, according to him,” Peña‏ added. ‏

