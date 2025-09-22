Breaking: Disney and ABC Bring Back Jimmy Kimmel Despite Charlie Kirk Controversy

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will return on Tuesday, less than one week after the late-night comedy show was indefinitely taken off the air by the network.

The return of Kimmel’s far-left program was the result of “thoughtful conversations” with its parent company, Disney, according to Variety.

ABC provided a statement to the outlet, which read:

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

No other information about the show’s reinstatement was immediately released.

Kimmel drew the ire of the public and from nationwide ABC affiliates owned by Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcast Group, when he lied to his audience last Monday about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin.

Despite a clear connection made by law enforcement between Tyler Robinson and left-wing ideology, Kimmel used part of his monologue to lay the murder of Kirk on conservatives.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it,” the Hollywood liberal said.

Kimmel reportedly intended to double down on the comment after the backlash, but the show was suspended before he had a chance.

In the wake of the show’s suspension, Democrats and far-left activists portrayed ABC’s decision to suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as one made by the Trump administration – a falsehood many declined to correct.

The show’s ratings have tanked over the last decade, as late-night comedy has become nearly obsolete in the age of streaming.

