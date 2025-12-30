Share
Attorney General Pam Bondi, accompanied by, FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Darren Cox, speaks during a news conference on an arrest of a suspect in the Jan. 6 pipe bombing case at the Department of Justice on Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Attorney General Pam Bondi, accompanied by, FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Darren Cox, speaks during a news conference on an arrest of a suspect in the Jan. 6 pipe bombing case at the Department of Justice on Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: DOJ Announces 98 Total Arrests in Minnesota Fraud Case - 85 of 'Somali Descent'

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 29, 2025 at 5:54pm
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Monday that the Department of Justice has already arrested and charged 98 individuals with fraud in Minnesota, 85 of whom are of Somali descent.

What’s more, the attorney general said, there are further prosecutions coming.

The announcement came after a series of videos from YouTuber Nick Shirley that indicated fraud in the Somali community went beyond just the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, in which a Minneapolis-based nonprofit allegedly misappropriated massive sums of money meant to feed at-risk families.

Shirley’s video, released late last week, has gotten the federal government’s attention.

“[Nick Shirley’s] work has helped show Americans the scale of fraud in Tim Walz’s Minnesota,” Bondi said in an X statement late Monday.

“@TheJusticeDepartment has been investigating this for months. So far, we have charged 98 individuals — 85 of Somali descent — and more than 60 have been found guilty in court,” she continued.

“We have more prosecutions coming… BUCKLE UP, LAWMAKERS!”

Bondi went on to describe several of the cases they’d already prosecuted, including the Feeding Our Future scheme and a connected juror bribery case — a situation which, as Bondi noted, was “not unlike what you would see in the corrupt Somali judicial system.”

Swalwell Pushes Democrats to Impeach Pam Bondi, Other Officials if They Win the Midterms

In addition to the Feeding Our Future scam, there were also several instances of Medicaid fraud, including one involving care that was supposed to go to autistic children.

In September, a media release from the Department of Justice alleged 28-year-old Asha Farhan Hassan had received almost $500,000 for her role in a $14 million autism fraud case.

“As set forth in the information, Hassan and others devised and carried out a scheme to defraud the Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (‘EIDBI’) benefit, a publicly funded Minnesota Health Care Program that offers medically necessary services to people under the age of 21 with autism spectrum disorder (‘ASD’). According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services (‘DHS’) website, the purpose of the EIDBI program is ‘to provide medically necessary, early and intensive intervention for people with ASD and related conditions,’” the release read.

“From November 2019 through December 2024, Asha Hassan and others devised and carried out a scheme to defraud the EIDBI autism services program. Hassan formed and registered Smart Therapy LLC with the Minnesota Secretary of State in November 2019. Hassan listed herself as the sole owner of Smart Therapy. In reality, other individuals also had ownership stakes in Smart Therapy but were not listed on DHS documents, including because one of the owners previously owned an adult daycare and was excluded by DHS for three years due to her conduct running the adult daycare center. Shortly after forming the company, Hassan enrolled Smart Therapy as a provider agency in the EIDBI program. As discussed below, Hassan also enrolled Smart Therapy in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future,” it continued.

“Smart Therapy purported to be providing necessary one-on-one ABA therapy to children with autism. In fact, Smart Therapy employed unqualified individuals as ‘behavioral technicians.’ These behavioral technicians were often 18- or 19-year-old relatives with no formal education beyond high school and no training or certifications related to the treatment of autism.”

The case is reminiscent of the so-called “learning centers” profiled in Shirley’s viral video, one of which is now infamous for misspelling the word “learning” by describing itself on its signage as a “learing” center.

Many of the centers appeared abandoned on weekday afternoons, when children should have been active if the centers were actually serving their legitimate purpose.

Estimates of entitlement fraud within the Minnesotan Somali community now reach well into the billions, experts say.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation