Journalist Don Lemon and a group of anti-ICE agitators stormed a St. Paul church, interrupting and ending a worship service on Jan. 18, 2026. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for Vox Media; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Breaking: DOJ Confirms Charges Are Coming for Don Lemon and Anti-ICE Agitators Who Invaded Church

 By Nick Givas  January 19, 2026 at 11:33am
The Department of Justice announced it will be charging internet personality and former CNN host Don Lemon after he crashed a church service in Minnesota, alongside anti-ICE rioters.

Harmeet Dhillon, who serves as U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, said Monday that Lemon will be charged under the “Ku Klux Klan Act” of 1871, and that he already admitted to knowing “exactly what was going to happen inside that facility.”

Dhillon said Lemon’s claim of being a journalist who was covering a story will not “shield” him from the full force of the law.

The law makes it illegal for anyone to terrorize, intimidate, or harm individuals who are exercising their civil rights. It was originally used to protect newly freed slaves. It is often used against law enforcement, but can also be used against others to bring a conspiracy charge.

Dhillon mentioned how the Biden administration used the “Klan Act” to tack on conspiracy charges in cases where the “Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act” of 1994 was used against defendants.

“We will pursue charges in this case,” she told Benny Johnson. “In other cases, the Biden DOJ used the Klan Act conspiracy charges tacked on to the FACE act in the case of protests outside abortion clinics, to bring much longer sentences. So there are a number of tools available to us.”

Dhillon said the federal government will also investigate who funded this event, if there were any mail or wire services used to organize the rioters, and if anyone crossed state lines, which could lead to additional charges.

She added, “The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes… [It’s] a law that makes it illegal to terrorize citizens to violate the civil rights of citizens — to get together and conspire to violate the civil rights.”

“Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long, long time,” Dhillon concluded.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




