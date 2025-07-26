Breaking: DOJ Offered Ghislaine Maxwell Partial Immunity to Get to Bottom of Epstein List

The Department of Justice offered limited immunity to Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted partner in sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell, to get her testimony, ABC News reported late Friday.

According to the outlet, Maxwell had been questioned by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for nine hours over two days after receiving the immunity.

While Maxwell’s 2021 convictions on five counts related to sex trafficking in concert with Epstein will be unaffected by the move, the immunity allowed her to testify freely without the concern that her testimony could be used against her in future proceedings.

She had been sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022; a recent appeal of that sentence was rejected.

However, the Department of Justice became interested in Maxwell earlier in the month after she offered to speak with them following the agency’s determination that there had been no “client list” of blackmailed individuals maintained by Epstein and that the disgraced financier killed himself in a New York City jail cell in 2019.

“No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth,” a source close to Maxwell said at the time, adding that she would “welcome the chance to sit in front of Congress and tell her story.”

While that congressional testimony hasn’t been put on the table, it was reported that Maxwell and Blanche had spoken this week and that she returned to the Florida federal prison on Thursday carrying a “mysterious box” with her.

Blanche had said earlier in the week that if Maxwell “has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” adding that the president “has told us to release all credible evidence.”

The limited immunity led to approximately six hours of talks on Wednesday and three on Thursday.

“She didn’t hold anything back,” Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, said.

“There have been no asks and no promises,” he added. However, he did not say whether she had provided incriminating information.

“We haven’t asked for anything. This is not a situation where we are asking for anything in return for testimony or anything like that,” Markus added.

“Of course, everybody knows Ms. Maxwell would welcome any relief.”

As for what we’ll find out, Blanche said in between the two meetings that we’d find that out eventually — but not quite yet.

Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell, and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow. The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time. — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 24, 2025

“The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time,” Blanche wrote on X.

Maxwell’s attorneys weren’t talking, either.

“We don’t want to get into the substance of the questions,” Markus said regarding the first meeting. “There were a lot of questions and we went all day and she answered every one of them. She never said ‘I’m not going to answer,’ never declined.”

However, as ABC News noted, it was “almost unheard of for a convicted sex trafficker to meet with such a high-ranking Justice Department official.”

Trump, meanwhile, said he refused to discuss clemency but said he had full faith in Blanche, who used to be one of his top criminal attorneys.

“I can’t talk about that now because, you know, it’s a very sensitive interview going on,” he said, adding that Blanche is “a professional lawyer. He’s been through things like this before.”

Markus said that while he hadn’t asked the Trump team for clemency, it wasn’t off the table.

“We haven’t spoken to the president or anyone about a pardon just yet. And listen, the president this morning said he had the power to do so we hope he exercises that power in the right and just way,” Markus said.

