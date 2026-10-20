Breaking: DOJ Sends Subpoenas to Soros-Backed DA Amid Criminal Investigation

A grand jury issued subpoenas to the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who won election with the help of funds provided by George Soros.

Fox News reported on Tuesday that the grand jury is investigating “potential obstruction of justice relating to the handling of cases before federal judges.”

As noted by WHYY-TV, Krasner’s initial campaign for his office benefited from $1.7 million in spending from Soros. According to the Daily Signal, Krasner was reelected in 2021 with more Soros funds assisting the campaign. Krasner was decisively reelected to a third term in 2025.

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Soros-backed Philly DA Larry Krasner is under a FEDERAL DOJ INVESTIGATION, he’s facing GRAND JURY SUBPOENAS related to “obstruction of justice” THE HAMMER! 🔥🔥🔥 Krasner is known for doing ANYTHING and EVERYTHING to be soft-on-crime and jeopardize Americans’ safety, releasing them as much as possible It’s LONG OVERDUE we bring FAFO to these prosecutors who keep releasing k*llers and criminals. This comes after four of Krasner’s OWN supervisors testified that he pushed them to mislead the court in a m*rder case to “protect the office,” then threatened them with “consequences” when they refused This investigation could be related, but that’s not officially confirmed just yet — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 20, 2026

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Paul S. Diamond said that amid internal backbiting and feuding in the district attorney’s office, Krasner may be guilty of conspiracy or obstruction of justice, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I have thus reluctantly concluded that Philadelphia’s highest law enforcement official and one of his top assistants may have violated the law,” Diamond wrote, as noted by Fox News.

Diamond wanted federal prosecutors to sift through testimony to determine what actions were taken in the district attorney’s office after a man sought to have his murder conviction overturned, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Former Assistant District Attorney Jaclyn Mason initially handled the case, but after a spat with supervisors who said the brief she filed contained errors, she quit and said former supervisor Matthew Stiegler pressured her to file a faulty brief.

Philly DA Larry Krasner faces legal and political uncertainty after a judge said he may have committed crimes https://t.co/vdjhN6xCEX — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) September 16, 2026

The supervisors testified that Stiegler wanted to frame Mason as an error-prone “rogue” and that Krasner called that a “really good idea.”

The supervisors rejected the plan, and in the battle over next steps, Krasner reportedly wanted no outside involvement to “protect the office” and “control the proceedings.” He also threatened “consequences” if they revealed what was taking place.

Do you believe Krasner's funding from Soros impacts his decisions as DA? Yes, it's a major influence No, he makes independent choices It's complicated Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a major influence 100% (810 votes) No, he makes independent choices 0% (1 vote) It's complicated 0% (2 votes)

Diamond equated such comments with obstruction of justice and said that Stiegler may have committed perjury, calling his testimony “often contradictory, evasive, or outright dishonest.”

“Like Stiegler, Mr. Krasner wanted the DAO to submit a false narrative to the Court,” Diamond wrote, referring to the district attorney’s office.

He said supervisors “roundly rejected” the proposal, with one calling it “tremendously inappropriate.”

WATCH: Soros-funded DA Larry Krasner says he will go easy on looters if he determines that they’re good people. INSANE!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️

https://t.co/0jHUQbiZRz — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephant) October 4, 2023

Diamond found that Krasner “was not interested in talking about the merits of the case,” and had called the attorney general’s lawyers “Nazis.”

“The prosecutor’s duty is to vindicate the interest of the Commonwealth, not the interest of any particular individual,” Diamond wrote.

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