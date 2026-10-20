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Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner walks to court for a hearing over a lawsuit he filed against Elon Musk on Oct. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner walks to court for a hearing over a lawsuit he filed against Elon Musk on Oct. 31, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Drew Hallowell / Getty Images)

Breaking: DOJ Sends Subpoenas to Soros-Backed DA Amid Criminal Investigation

 By Jack Davis  October 20, 2026 at 7:25am
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A grand jury issued subpoenas to the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who won election with the help of funds provided by George Soros.

Fox News reported on Tuesday that the grand jury is investigating “potential obstruction of justice relating to the handling of cases before federal judges.”

As noted by WHYY-TV, Krasner’s initial campaign for his office benefited from $1.7 million in spending from Soros. According to the Daily Signal, Krasner was reelected in 2021 with more Soros funds assisting the campaign. Krasner was decisively reelected to a third term in 2025.

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Paul S. Diamond said that amid internal backbiting and feuding in the district attorney’s office, Krasner may be guilty of conspiracy or obstruction of justice, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I have thus reluctantly concluded that Philadelphia’s highest law enforcement official and one of his top assistants may have violated the law,” Diamond wrote, as noted by Fox News.

Diamond wanted federal prosecutors to sift through testimony to determine what actions were taken in the district attorney’s office after a man sought to have his murder conviction overturned, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Former Assistant District Attorney Jaclyn Mason initially handled the case, but after a spat with supervisors who said the brief she filed contained errors, she quit and said former supervisor Matthew Stiegler pressured her to file a faulty brief.

The supervisors testified that Stiegler wanted to frame Mason as an error-prone “rogue” and that Krasner called that a “really good idea.”

The supervisors rejected the plan, and in the battle over next steps, Krasner reportedly wanted no outside involvement to “protect the office” and “control the proceedings.” He also threatened “consequences” if they revealed what was taking place.

Related:
Soros Prosecutor Dropped His Gun Charges: 1 Year Later, He Was Charged with Murder
Do you believe Krasner's funding from Soros impacts his decisions as DA?

Diamond equated such comments with obstruction of justice and said that Stiegler may have committed perjury, calling his testimony “often contradictory, evasive, or outright dishonest.”

“Like Stiegler, Mr. Krasner wanted the DAO to submit a false narrative to the Court,” Diamond wrote, referring to the district attorney’s office.

He said supervisors “roundly rejected” the proposal, with one calling it “tremendously inappropriate.”

Diamond found that Krasner “was not interested in talking about the merits of the case,” and had called the attorney general’s lawyers “Nazis.”

“The prosecutor’s duty is to vindicate the interest of the Commonwealth, not the interest of any particular individual,” Diamond wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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