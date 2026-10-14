Share
News
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat seen in a 2023 photo, is reportedly the subject of multiple federal investigations.
Breaking
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat seen in a 2023 photo, is reportedly the subject of multiple federal investigations. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: DOJ Subpoenas Ilhan Omar's Sister, Other Family Over Evidence of Fraudulent Immigration Paperwork

 By Bryan Chai  October 13, 2026 at 5:38pm
Share

Things just took another major, escalating step in the ongoing controversy that has engulfed progressive Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Already under a potential investigation over her immigration status and a separate investigation into how her husband’s companies ballooned in worth over a short period of time, things are already not going great for the Somalian lawmaker.

And now things may not go so great for some member of Omar’s inner circle.

According to The New York Times, the federal agents investigating Omar have officially issued a number of subpoenas targeting family members and associates.

Officials are trying to determine whether any fraud had occurred surrounding Omar’s immigration paperwork.

Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, is one of the individuals who has been subpoenaed, according to the Times report. Noor, an author and health care professional, has not publicly commented on the subpoena.

At least one other family member has been served a subpoena, the report said.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar should face consequences if found guilty of immigration fraud?

Questions of both her citizenship (which some assert was accomplished by lying about her age) and her family finances (her husband’s companies reportedly went from about a $51,000 valuation in 2023 to a whopping $30 million in 2024) have lingered for some time now.

Omar has denied any wrongdoing.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NY Dem Congressional Candidate Wants Cornell 7's 'Severed Heads on Pikes,' Ignores That There's Been No Trial
Breaking: DOJ Subpoenas Ilhan Omar's Sister, Other Family Over Evidence of Fraudulent Immigration Paperwork
Watch: Omar's April Interview Contains Devastating Admission - If DOJ Investigated Her, They'd Know She's Guilty
Breaking: Ilhan Omar's Staff Changed Her Birthdate on Official Records, Her Citizenship May Be Fraudulent - Report
House Democrats Introduce New Bill to Abolish Not Just ICE, But the Entire Department of Homeland Security
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation