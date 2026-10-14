Breaking: DOJ Subpoenas Ilhan Omar's Sister, Other Family Over Evidence of Fraudulent Immigration Paperwork

Things just took another major, escalating step in the ongoing controversy that has engulfed progressive Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Already under a potential investigation over her immigration status and a separate investigation into how her husband’s companies ballooned in worth over a short period of time, things are already not going great for the Somalian lawmaker.

And now things may not go so great for some member of Omar’s inner circle.

According to The New York Times, the federal agents investigating Omar have officially issued a number of subpoenas targeting family members and associates.

Officials are trying to determine whether any fraud had occurred surrounding Omar’s immigration paperwork.

Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, is one of the individuals who has been subpoenaed, according to the Times report. Noor, an author and health care professional, has not publicly commented on the subpoena.

At least one other family member has been served a subpoena, the report said.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar should face consequences if found guilty of immigration fraud? Yes, she should be held accountable No, it's a political attack Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she should be held accountable 100% (472 votes) No, it's a political attack 0% (1 vote) Unsure 0% (1 vote)

Questions of both her citizenship (which some assert was accomplished by lying about her age) and her family finances (her husband’s companies reportedly went from about a $51,000 valuation in 2023 to a whopping $30 million in 2024) have lingered for some time now.

Omar has denied any wrongdoing.

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