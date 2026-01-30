Share
Don Lemon speaks at an event at Spring Studios in New York City on Oct. 7, 2025.
Don Lemon speaks at an event at Spring Studios in New York City on Oct. 7, 2025. (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

Breaking: Don Lemon Taken Into Federal Custody

 By Johnathan Jones  January 30, 2026 at 7:07am
Former CNN host Don Lemon was taken into federal custody late Thursday night in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by his lawyer.

Lemon was in Los Angeles covering the Grammy Awards when federal agents arrested him, his attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement shared on X.

The arrest stems from Lemon’s role in the disruption of a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 18 amid ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the Twin Cities area.

The former primetime news host went viral for sticking a microphone in people’s faces at the church:

Lowell defended Lemon as a journalist with three decades of experience and said his actions in Minnesota were in line with his job.

The 59-year-old runs a far-left YouTube channel.

The attorney claimed Lemon’s presence inside the church when congregants were forced to flee was protected by the First Amendment and argued the arrest was political.

“The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable,” Lowell said in the statement.

The DOJ has not yet commented on the circumstances surrounding the arrest, which was expected but delayed after a judge refused to sign off on it.

Lemon had not yet released his own statement as of the time of publication.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




