BREAKING: Donald Trump Has Chosen His VP, And Kamala Harris Should Be Terrified

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio will be former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” the presumptive Republican presidential nominee posted Monday on his Truth Social platform.

“J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country.

“J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.”

One of Vance’s prime roles will be to take on Vice President Kamala Harris in a scheduled debate between the running mates.

Speculation rose after Vance left home Monday in a protective motorcade. Cincinnati police, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives appeared around the senator’s home Sunday evening, according to WLWT-TV.

Are you happy with Vance as Trump’s running mate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (1445 Votes) No: 5% (71 Votes)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he authorized the additional security in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump.

Vance left his home Monday in the presence of intense security, as noted by a video posted to X.

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio seen leaving his home with a protective motorcade, as reports increasingly suggest he is Trump’s vice presidential pick. Video via @Forbes pic.twitter.com/AwusvQVEqx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2024

According to The Sun, the senator’s wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, accompanied him.

Vance, whose name has been at the top of many lists of potential Trump running mates, came out with strong statements criticizing President Joe Biden while praising Trump after the former president was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania.

“Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination,” he posted on X.

Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 14, 2024

Vance has been an aggressive voice criticizing the Biden administration.

“I think it takes a special amount of gall to be from Joe Biden’s political party and to complain about the fentanyl crisis that is ravaging, not just Ohio, but the entire country, because it is Joe Biden’s border policies that have invited this fentanyl into our country at record levels,” he said in comments posted on his website last year.

At the time, he said that “we are living in a banana republic where the President is using his Department of Justice to go after his chief political rival.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.