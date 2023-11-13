Former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, an older sister of former President Donald Trump, has died.

She was 86.

The New York Times reported Monday that Barry was found in her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to two unnamed sources.

One told the Times that she had been found early Monday morning.

Neither disclosed a reason for her death.

Barry was a federal judge in New Jersey before retiring in 2019.

The Times said the former president was quite close with his sister until things began to unravel a bit toward the end of his presidency.

Specifically, a tell-all memoir released by Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, involved promotion that included audio recordings of Barry being critical of her brother.

Confidants said the revelation of those remarks caused a rift between the siblings, the Times reported.

Trump’s personal life has been rather turbulent since the end of his time in the White House.

In August 2020, his younger brother, Robert Trump, died at 71.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said in a statement at the time.

“He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Two years later, Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife and the mother of three of his children, died in July 2022.

Donald and Ivana Trump had Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric together.

The former president did not appear to have publicly commented on Barry’s death as of early Monday.

Trump is currently grappling with a litany of legal challenges while simultaneously juggling a presidential campaign that appears likely to end with him winning the Republican nomination.

According to the most recent polling averages from Real Clear Politics, Trump is 44 points ahead of his closest opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.