Share
News

Breaking: Donald Trump's Sister Dies at 86

 By Bryan Chai  November 13, 2023 at 9:57am
Share

Former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, an older sister of former President Donald Trump, has died.

She was 86.

The New York Times reported Monday that Barry was found in her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to two unnamed sources.

One told the Times that she had been found early Monday morning.

Neither disclosed a reason for her death.

Trending:
Migrants Refuse to Stay at New NYC Shelter, Demand New Accommodations

Barry was a federal judge in New Jersey before retiring in 2019.

The Times said the former president was quite close with his sister until things began to unravel a bit toward the end of his presidency.

Specifically, a tell-all memoir released by Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, involved promotion that included audio recordings of Barry being critical of her brother.

Confidants said the revelation of those remarks caused a rift between the siblings, the Times reported.

Trump’s personal life has been rather turbulent since the end of his time in the White House.

In August 2020, his younger brother, Robert Trump, died at 71.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said in a statement at the time.

“He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Two years later, Ivana Trump, the former president’s first wife and the mother of three of his children, died in July 2022.

Related:
Jack Smith Had Secret Meeting with Trump's Lawyers Ahead of DC Indictment: Book

Donald and Ivana Trump had Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric together.

The former president did not appear to have publicly commented on Barry’s death as of early Monday.

Trump is currently grappling with a litany of legal challenges while simultaneously juggling a presidential campaign that appears likely to end with him winning the Republican nomination.

According to the most recent polling averages from Real Clear Politics, Trump is 44 points ahead of his closest opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Biden Insiders Reportedly in 'Despair,' Realizing He 'Does Not Have the Capacity' to Campaign and Govern Simultaneously
Breaking: Donald Trump's Sister Dies at 86
Megan Rapinoe Launches a Vulgar Attack on God as Her Career Ends in Disaster
Trump's Got Big Plans If He's Elected in 2024 - It's Already Being Called His 'Revenge Term'
Joy Behar Issues Utterly Insane Challenge to Trump: 'Go Ahead! Try It!'
See more...

Conversation