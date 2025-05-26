Share
News
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson speaks during a campaign event for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Feb. 19, 2016 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Breaking
Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson speaks during a campaign event for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Feb. 19, 2016 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Breaking: 'Duck Dynasty' Patriarch Phil Robertson Dead at 79 - 'Now with the Lord'

 By Michael Austin  May 25, 2025 at 6:06pm
Share

Phil Robertson, best known as the patriarch of “Duck Dynasty,” passed away on Sunday.

Robertson’s health battles have been well documented over the past several months.

In December, the Robertson family shared news that Phil had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and had also suffered from a rare blood disease that was “causing all kinds of problems.”

Robertson’s daughter-in-law Korie Robertson revealed the news on Facebook Sunday, noting that the Robertson family is now preparing to celebrate his life and accomplishments.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'” the post read.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

The post ended with a signature from “The Robertson Family,” followed by “1st Corinthians 2.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Trump Judge Delivers Massive Pro-Life Win Regarding Biden-Era Abortion Rule
They're Losing Their Own Voters to Trump: Latest Polls Take Surprising Turn for Dem Voters
Was Britney Griner Caught Calling Caitlin Clark a Racial Slur on Camera?
Musk Reveals Shocking Future of Humanoid Robots: 'There Will Be Tens of Billions'
This May Be the Worst Fake News Campaign Yet: Viral Video Shows Outlets Using the Same Exact Word to Defend Genocide
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation