Breaking: 'Duck Dynasty' Patriarch Phil Robertson Dead at 79 - 'Now with the Lord'

Phil Robertson, best known as the patriarch of “Duck Dynasty,” passed away on Sunday.

Robertson’s health battles have been well documented over the past several months.

In December, the Robertson family shared news that Phil had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and had also suffered from a rare blood disease that was “causing all kinds of problems.”

Robertson’s daughter-in-law Korie Robertson revealed the news on Facebook Sunday, noting that the Robertson family is now preparing to celebrate his life and accomplishments.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'” the post read.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

The post ended with a signature from “The Robertson Family,” followed by “1st Corinthians 2.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.