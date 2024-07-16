Breaking: Elon to Donate $45 Million Per Month to Trump Campaign - Report

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency continues to gain steam this week thanks in part to the endorsement and financial support of the richest man in the world.

According to an exclusive Monday report from The Wall Street Journal, Tesla Founder and X (the site formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk is donating roughly $45 million a month to a pro-Trump Super PAC — the America PAC.

The America PAC works to register voters and promotes early voting and mail-in ballot strategies for Republicans in swing states, the Journal reported.

Essentially, the PAC seeks to take advantage of the many election laws and strategies Democrats utilized in 2020.

“The coalition assessed that the Democrats have historically had very robust ‘get out the vote’ campaigns and took note of the amounts of money that the Biden camp has dedicated to so-called on-the-ground efforts in swing states. America PAC will try to counter that,” the Journal reported.

News of Musk’s financial support of the America PAC comes just after the billionaire entrepreneur endorsed Trump.

On Saturday, just after the former president was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania, Musk announced he would be giving Trump his full support.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk posted, along with a video of the failed assassination attempt.

Musk posted several more pro-Trump messages following his endorsement, prompting The Washington Post to respond with a story claiming the billionaire, among others, “helped shape [the] shooting narrative.”

One of the others named in the article, venture capitalist David Sacks, responded to the story with a post on X.

I KNOW A HERO WHEN I SEE ONE The Washington Post names me along with @elonmusk as one of several businessmen who are using their “megaphones” to spread “narratives” about the assassination attempt on President Trump. I’m not sure what “narratives” they’re referring to, but I… pic.twitter.com/GYVunWZPrG — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 15, 2024

“I KNOW A HERO WHEN I SEE ONE

“The Washington Post names me along with [Elon Musk] as one of several businessmen who are using their ‘megaphones’ to spread ‘narratives’ about the assassination attempt on President Trump,” Sacks wrote.

“Trump stood defiant in the face of an assassin’s bullet. There is no way to fake courage like that.”

“It is now up to us, the American people, to show him that he does not stand alone. Let us reject the lies, the hoaxes, the hate and the division that the media has spread about this brave man, and support his resounding victory in November.”

Musk shared Sacks’ post on his own X account, adding three words of his own, written in all caps.

ONE HUNDRED PERCENT https://t.co/p6xgfwOYco — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2024

“ONE HUNDRED PERCENT,” Musk wrote.

