Share
Commentary
Elon Musk pictured in a file photo
Commentary
Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and now the largest shareholder in Twitter, will not be joining Twitter's board of directors after all. (Susan Walsh / AP)

Breaking: Elon Musk Makes Abrupt About-Face on Twitter Board of Directors; Here's What This Could Mean

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  April 11, 2022 at 5:51am
Share

Late Sunday night, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the stunning news that billionaire Elon Musk has decided not to join the company’s board of directors.

Agrawal told employees that Musk had notified him of his decision on Saturday morning, which he noted was the day Musk’s appointment was to become officially effective.

“I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input,” Agrawal wrote.

Trending:
New Twitter Board Member Elon Musk Surprised After Digging Into the Numbers: 'Is Twitter Dying?'

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk did not reply to the newspaper’s request for comment late Sunday. But it reported he responded to Agrawal’s announcement by tweeting the “face with hand over mouth” emoji.

According to Axios, that tweet appears to have been deleted, along with others of Musk’s weekend tweets regarding changes at Twitter.

Although Agrawal told his “team” he believes it’s best that Musk has declined his seat on the board, this could turn out to be a disaster for the woke company. One of the conditions placed on board members is a 14.9 percent cap on their ownership of Twitter’s stock.

Now that Musk is free from that limitation, there is widespread speculation that he may pursue a hostile takeover of the social media giant.

Do you think Elon Musk is planning a hostile takeover of Twitter?

As I mentioned in a weekend post, Musk didn’t become Twitter’s largest shareholder to sit on the sidelines.

He clearly intends to make his mark on this company. After it was reported Tuesday that Musk would be joining the company’s board, he amended his SEC filing to reflect that his interest in Twitter was no longer “passive” but “active.”

Perhaps I am wishcasting, but this scenario makes the most sense to me.

Anyway, the debate over this stunning reversal on social media has begun.

In response to Agrawal’s announcement, one Twitter user is “pretty sure” it’s because Musk is in trouble with the SEC. He posted a comment from uber liberal political strategist Robert Reich who pointed out that Musk’s ownership stake had reached the 5 percent threshold that would have required him to file a report with the SEC on March 14. Musk failed to disclose this information until April 4. In the meantime, the price of Twitter stock continued to rise “netting the world’s richest man $156 million,” Reich wrote.

Related:
Elon Drops the Hammer on Twitter: Fire 12 Floors of People? 'Exactly'

Musk has run into trouble before with the SEC. In 2018, he was forced to pay the agency a fine of $20 million. Reich explained: “The agency put him under a consent decree after he allegedly misled investors for tweeting that he had enough funding to take Tesla private.”

I suppose this theory is possible, but to a billionaire like Musk, $20 million, or even $156 million, is chump change.

Another theory popping up on the internet is that the results of Musk’s mandatory background check may have been problematic.

I’m sticking with my original theory. The self-described “free-speech absolutist” has a plan. He has a golden opportunity to deal a blow to a company whose massive power has now, in many was, eclipsed that of the U.S. government.

Yes, a hostile takeover of Twitter is a bold move. But can you think of an individual better equipped to make it happen than Elon Musk?

Let the games begin.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Breaking: Elon Musk Makes Abrupt About-Face on Twitter Board of Directors; Here's What This Could Mean
Elon Drops the Hammer on Twitter: Fire 12 Floors of People? 'Exactly'
Professor Suspended After Refusing to Grade Students Based on Race Gets a Big Win from the Judge
Walgreens Now Rationing Baby Formula at All of Its American Stores
New Coach Cuts Entire College Team After Just Three Practices
See more...

Conversation