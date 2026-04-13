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Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell attends the SEIU-United Service Workers West Gubernatorial Candidate Worker Forum at Meruelo Studios in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2026.
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell attends the SEIU-United Service Workers West Gubernatorial Candidate Worker Forum at Meruelo Studios in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2026. (Etienne Laurent - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Eric Swalwell Suspends Campaign Amid Flurry of Sexual Assault Accusations

 By Michael Austin  April 12, 2026 at 6:22pm
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Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has withdrawn his campaign for California governor amid a rapidly developing scandal involving a flurry of sexual assault allegations, widespread staff resignations, and sharp denouncements from fellow Democrats.

The announcement came Sunday straight from Swalwell himself.

Swalwell admitted to “mistakes in judgement” he’s made in the past in a post published on X, before then announcing his intention to “fight” the so-called “false allegations” made against him.

“I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” he wrote.

“I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

Reports from CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle published Friday cited four anonymous women as they described in detail the alleged attacks Swalwell committed against them.

Later Friday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffires and Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi both stated that the accusations levied against Swalwell need to be investigated, per Politico.

Swalwell was considered a top contender for Democrats to win the California gubernatorial seat prior to the scandal.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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